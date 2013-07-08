FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Jones Group hires Citi to explore sale of company -sources
July 8, 2013 / 5:18 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Jones Group hires Citi to explore sale of company -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company comment paragraph 3, updates share price paragraph 5)

By Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim

July 8 (Reuters) - Jones Group Inc, the fashion company that owns retail chains Nine West and Jones New York, has hired Citigroup Inc to explore a potential sale of the company, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Jones Group, which has a market capitalization of $1.2 billion, is in the early stages of reaching out to private equity and industry players to gauge interest in buying the company as a whole or in pieces, the sources said on Monday.

“Like most companies, Jones Group has ongoing relationships with a wide range of advisors,” a spokeswoman for the company said in a statement. “As a matter of practice, the Company does not share the specifics of these relationships.”

Citigroup declined to comment. The sources declined to be named because the matter is not public.

Shares of Jones Group were up 7.6 percent at $15.75 in late afternoon trading.

In May, activist hedge fund firm Barington Capital Group’s James Mitarotonda joined the board of Jones. Barington had urged Jones to focus on its shoe brands and to pare down its noncore fashion brands.

In April, Jones said it would close about 170 under-performing U.S. stores by mid-2014 and cut its workforce by about 8 percent as it tries to revive profit. Jones has been hurt by aggressive competition and has struggled over the last few years.

The company unsuccessfully explored a sale in 2006 with Goldman Sachs, two of the sources said.

DealReporter reported on Friday the company is in the early stages of exploring a possible sale.

Reporting by Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim in New York; editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis

