UPDATE 1-Jones Lang LaSalle quarterly profit beats Wall St view

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, one of the largest global real estate services companies, reported higher net earnings that easily beat Wall Street’s forecast as it gained market share and expanded operating margins.

The company also raised its half-year dividend to 20 cents per share from 15 cents per share.

The Chicago-based company said first-quarter net income rose to $14 million, or 31 cents per share - up from $1 million, or 3 cent a share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding charges related to restructuring and acquisitions, the company reported adjusted net income of $22 million, or 50 cents per share, surpassing the 20 cent average of analysts’ estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue during the quarter rose 18 percent to $813 million beating analysts’ average forecast of $772.33 million. Revenue grew by double digits in all geographic segments and real estate services business lines, despite lower transactional activity in many of the firm’s core markets.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle, which had closed up 0.9 percent at $80.62 ahead of the earnings announcement, slipped 12 cents in after-hours trade.