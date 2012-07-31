FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jones Lang LaSalle second-quarter profit rises
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 8:40 PM / in 5 years

Jones Lang LaSalle second-quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc , one of the largest global real estate services companies, said second-quarter profit, excluding charges, rose on higher revenue in the United States and Europe.

Jones Lang LaSalle on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings, excluding charges relating chiefly to acquisitions, of $51 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with $50 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Second-quarter net income was $37 million, or 83 cents per share, compared with $44 million, or 99 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.