UPDATE 1-Jones Lang LaSalle first-quarter earnings beat Street
April 30, 2013 / 10:20 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Jones Lang LaSalle first-quarter earnings beat Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Global real estate services company Jones Lang LaSalle Inc on Tuesday said first-quarter earnings fell 7 percent, but results beat Wall Street’s forecast as a jump in revenue from its hotel and sales division offset flat leasing revenue.

The Chicago-based company reported net income of $13 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with $14 million, or 31 cents per share.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $16 million, or 36 cents a share, compared with $22.3 million, or 50 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Analysts on average had forecast 27 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

