FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
URGENT-Jones Lang first-quarter profit beats Wall St view
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 1, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

URGENT-Jones Lang first-quarter profit beats Wall St view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, one of the largest global real estate services companies, reported higher net earnings that easily beat Wall Street’s forecast as it gained market share and expanded operating margins.

The company also raised its half-year dividend to 20 cents per share from 15 cents per share.

The Chicago-based company said first-quarter net income rose to $14 million, or 31 cents per share -- up from $1 million, or 3 cent a share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding charges related to restructuring and acquisitions, the company reported adjusted net income of $22 million, or 50 cents per share, surpassing the 20 cents per share average of analysts’ estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.