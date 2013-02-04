FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan Ahli Bank 2012 net profit rises 9.5 pct
February 4, 2013 / 10:02 AM / 5 years ago

Jordan Ahli Bank 2012 net profit rises 9.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Ahli Bank, one of the country’s largest lenders, saw net profit rise 9.5 percent to 25.4 million dinars ($35.8 million) in 2012, a bourse statement said on Monday.

The bank’s total assets rose by 6.2 percent to 2.65 billion dinars at the end of 2012. Total income, including interest and commissions, rose 6.2 percent to 104.7 million dinars in the year from 98.6 million.

Ahli Bank, whose income comes from retail and investment banking, has a presence in Lebanon, the Palestinian territories and Cyprus. Its major shareholders are the Jordanian Muasher family.

$1 = 0.709 dinar Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by David Holmes

