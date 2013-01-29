FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jordan consortium says no plans to exit airport project
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 29, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Jordan consortium says no plans to exit airport project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A consortium of investors in charge of expansion work at Jordan’s main airport is not looking to exit its investment in the project, the company running the consortium said on Tuesday.

Sources told Reuters on Monday that Airport International Group (AIG), which is investing $850 million to expand the Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), was looking to sell out and had approached banks for advisory roles.

“AIG has no plans of disposing of any part of its investment in QAIA, which is considered the most important Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the history of Jordan,” AIG said in an emailed statement citing its Chief Executive Officer Kjeld Binger.

The group had declined to comment on Monday.

The AIG consortium is led by Abu Dhabi-owned Invest AD, which has a 38 percent stake, and Kuwait’s Noor Financial Investment Co, with a 24 percent ownership.

The consortium was awarded a 25-year build-operate-transfer concession by the Jordanian government in 2007. The new terminal is expected to open in February, increasing capacity nearly three times to 9 million passengers a year. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.