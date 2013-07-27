Jordan's biggest lender Arab Bank H1 net profit up 7.5 pct

AMMAN, July 27 (Reuters) - First-half net profit at Jordan’s Arab Bank, one of the Middle East’s largest financial institutions, rose by 7.5 percent to $387 million compared with the same period a year ago, the bank said on Saturday.

The bank’s chairman Sabih Masri was quoted as saying in a statement its “strong performance reflected the bank’s ability to deal with a challenging environment in the region and to grow in its core markets.”

The statement cited an upturn in the oil-producing Arab Gulf region, where the bank has a strong presence. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by David Holmes)