Jordan's biggest lender Arab Bank H1 net profit up 7.5 pct
#Financials
July 27, 2013 / 11:32 AM / in 4 years

Jordan's biggest lender Arab Bank H1 net profit up 7.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, July 27 (Reuters) - First-half net profit at Jordan’s Arab Bank, one of the Middle East’s largest financial institutions, rose by 7.5 percent to $387 million compared with the same period a year ago, the bank said on Saturday.

The bank’s chairman Sabih Masri was quoted as saying in a statement its “strong performance reflected the bank’s ability to deal with a challenging environment in the region and to grow in its core markets.”

The statement cited an upturn in the oil-producing Arab Gulf region, where the bank has a strong presence. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
