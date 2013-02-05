UPDATE 1-Jordan's Housing Bank 2012 profit up 4.5 percent

* Net profit up 4.5 pct to $147.4 million

* Bank still building provisions against bad loans - chairman

* Deposits rise by 3.6 pct to $7.9 bln despite sluggish economy (Adds details and background)

AMMAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Housing Bank for Trade and Finance said on Tuesday 2012 net profit rose 4.5 percent, less than half the previous year’s rise, as the country’s No.2 lender set aside provisions for bad loans.

“We have continued to build comfortable and sufficient provisions to meet any risk that may result from defaults of some loans,” said Chairman Michel Marto.

Jordan’s aid-dependent economy has been hurt by sluggish private sector growth, while regional political uncertainty has cast a shadow over investment.

Jordan Housing Bank said profit rose 4.5 percent to $147.4 million. In 2011 the bank reported a 13 percent rise in net profit.

The bank said in a statement total assets reached $10 billion at the end of 2012, a 2.2 percent rise from the end of 2011.

Despite a sluggish economy, total deposits rose 3.6 percent to $7.9 billion and the bank’s credit portfolio stood at $3.8 billion at end of December, a 7.3 percent rise from the same period last year.

The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio reached 19 percent at the end of December 2012, well above the regulatory standard of 12 percent.

Housing Bank’s main shareholders are Qatar National Bank with over 35 percent followed by Libya’s Foreign Bank with a 15 percent shareholding and Kuwait’s Real Estate Investment Consortium with a stake of over 10 percent.

Jordan’s state pension fund also has a 15 percent shareholding. Gulf Arab investors along with Jordanian businessmen own the remaining shares of the bank, which has the largest branch network in the country. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Potter and Louise Heavens)