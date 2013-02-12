FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan Islamic Bank 2012 net profit rises 29 pct
February 12, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 5 years ago

Jordan Islamic Bank 2012 net profit rises 29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Jordan Islamic Bank,, a subsidiary of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Corp, reported on Tuesday a 29 percent rise in net profits to 36.5 million dinars ($51 million) last year, helped by healthy growth in Islamic banking services.

The bank’s total assets were up 4.2 percent on a year ago at 3 billion dinars at the end of 2012 dinars, the bank said in a bourse statement. Operational income rose 22.8 percent to 96.1 million dinars.

Jordan Islamic Bank is the largest and oldest of the four Islamic banks operating in Jordan, in a market where altogether 24 commercial banks compete. ($1=0.709 dinar) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

