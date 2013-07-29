Jordan Islamic Bank Q2 net profit up 21 pct

AMMAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Jordan Islamic Bank,, a subsidiary of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Corp, posted a 21 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Monday, helped by healthy growth in Islamic banking services.

The largest and oldest of the four Islamic banks operating in Jordan reported a profit of 14.7 million dinars ($20.1 million) for the second quarter, higher than the 11.8 million dinars posted in the same period 2012, it said in a statement. ($1=0.709 dinar) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Louise Ireland)