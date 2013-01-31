Bank of Jordan profits drop 9.3 percent in 2012

AMMAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Jordan, <BOJX.AM > one of the country’s largest lenders, said on Thursday net profit dropped 9.3 percent in 2012 to 33.2 million dinars ($46.8 million), according to a bourse statement.

The bank, which has subsidiaries in Syria and the Palestinian territories, saw a 2 percent drop in assets to 2.01 billion dinars at the end of 2012 compared with the same period the previous year.

Deposits rose 4 percent in 2012 to 1.55 billion dinars compared with the previous year.