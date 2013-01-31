FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Jordan profits drop 9.3 percent in 2012
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 5 years

Bank of Jordan profits drop 9.3 percent in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Jordan, <BOJX.AM > one of the country’s largest lenders, said on Thursday net profit dropped 9.3 percent in 2012 to 33.2 million dinars ($46.8 million), according to a bourse statement.

The bank, which has subsidiaries in Syria and the Palestinian territories, saw a 2 percent drop in assets to 2.01 billion dinars at the end of 2012 compared with the same period the previous year.

Deposits rose 4 percent in 2012 to 1.55 billion dinars compared with the previous year.

$1=0.709 Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.