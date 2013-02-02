FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jordan's Arab Bank 2012 net profit up 15 pct
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2013 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

Jordan's Arab Bank 2012 net profit up 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, posted a 15 percent rise in 2012 net profit to $352 million on the back of higher revenues, with its chairman saying a conservative policy eased the impact of political upheaval across the Arab region.

Chairman Sabih al-Masri said in a statement the bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions with a strong presence across the region, saw deposits increase by $1.2 billion to $32.9 billion against $31.7 billion at end of 2011. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.