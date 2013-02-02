Jordan's Arab Bank 2012 net profit up 15 pct

AMMAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, posted a 15 percent rise in 2012 net profit to $352 million on the back of higher revenues, with its chairman saying a conservative policy eased the impact of political upheaval across the Arab region.

Chairman Sabih al-Masri said in a statement the bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions with a strong presence across the region, saw deposits increase by $1.2 billion to $32.9 billion against $31.7 billion at end of 2011. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi)