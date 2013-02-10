FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan's Cairo-Amman Bank reports jump in operating profit
#Financials
February 10, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

Jordan's Cairo-Amman Bank reports jump in operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Net profits at Jordan’s Cairo-Amman Bank, one of the country’s largest lenders, fell 3.6 percent to 35.3 million dinars ($50 million) last year but operating profits were up 11.6 percent, it said on Sunday.

The bank said in a statement posted on the bourse that total assets rose 4.3 percent on a year ago to stand at 2.024 billion dinars at the end of December and that the fall in net profit was due to an exceptional capital gain made in 2011. It did not give a figure for operating profits.

Cairo-Amman Bank’s total customer deposits stood at 1.4 billion dinars at the end of December, up 1.8 percent on a year ago. ($1=0.709 dinar) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

