FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jordan's Arab Bank 9 month net profit up 15.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 27, 2013 / 7:24 AM / 4 years ago

Jordan's Arab Bank 9 month net profit up 15.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Jordanian lender Arab Bank Group’s nine-month net profit rose 15.4 percent to $559 million, helped by growth in net interest income and operating income accompanied by a decrease in provisions compared to last year.

One of the Middle East’s major financial institutions said on Sunday that total loans rose 6 percent to $23.2 billion at end-September, while deposits grew 2 percent to $33 billion compared to the same period last year.

The bank gave no figures for third quarter net profits.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.