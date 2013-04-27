FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan's Arab Bank reports small rise in Q1 profits
April 27, 2013 / 2:57 PM / 4 years ago

Jordan's Arab Bank reports small rise in Q1 profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Jordan-based Arab Bank Group made a net profit of $205.1 million in the first quarter of the year, up from $204.4 million in the same period last year, it said on Saturday.

The bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions, which has a $45.6 billion balance sheet spread across 30 countries and five continents, said in a statement it was able to maintain healthy growth in revenues, with operational profits growing 7 percent in Q1. It gave no further figures. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

