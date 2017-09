AMMAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Jordan-based Arab Bank Group said on Saturday its first-quarter net profit rose 5.4 pct to $216.3 million due to prudent lending policies in a period of regional turmoil.

The bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions with a $46.4 billion balance sheet, said in a statement net interest and commissions grew 4 and 8 percent respectively compared with the same period last year.