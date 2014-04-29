FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan Housing Bank Q1 net profit rises 21 pct
April 29, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

Jordan Housing Bank Q1 net profit rises 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, April 29 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Housing Bank for Trade and Finance posted a 21-percent increase in first-quarter net profit to $44 million buoyed by a rise in core revenues from interest and commission, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Assets stood at $10.6 billion at the end of March, up 3.2 percent from the end of last year. Income from interest and commission rose 7.2 percent to $106.3 million compared to the same period last year, it said.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Jason Neely

