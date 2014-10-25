Jordan's Arab Bank 9 month net profit up 10 pct

AMMAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Jordanian lender Arab Bank Group’s said its nine-month net profit rose 10 percent to $614 million compared to last year, attributing it to a diversified portfolio with growth in key markets and a prudent risk strategy.

One of the Middle East’s major financial institutions, it said on Saturday that total loans rose 2.2 percent to $23.7 billion at end-September, while deposits grew 3.5 percent to $34.1 billion compared to the same period last year.

The bank gave no figures for third quarter net profits.