AMMAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Arab Bank Group, Jordan’s largest lender, said on Monday its first-quarter net profit was $218.3 million, up from $217.2 million a year earlier, with loans and customer deposits continuing to grow.

The bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions, said in a statement loans and customer deposits grew by 3 percent and 2 percent respectively compared with the same period last year.