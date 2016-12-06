Arab Bank chairman in talks with Oger to buy its 20 pct stake - bourse

AMMAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Arab Bank Group Chairman Sabih al Masri is joining other Jordanian and Arab investors in a bid to buy Oger Middle East Holding’s 20 percent stake in Arab Bank, an Amman bourse statement said on Tuesday.

The stock exchange disclosure included a letter signed by Masri confirming a Reuters story on Monday that he was leading a consortium to buy the stake after the family of Saudi Arabia’s Fawaz Alhokair dropped its $1.1 billion offer. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by David Clarke)