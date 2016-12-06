FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Arab Bank chairman in talks with Oger to buy its 20 pct stake - bourse
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2016 / 6:46 PM / 10 months ago

RPT-Arab Bank chairman in talks with Oger to buy its 20 pct stake - bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Arab Bank Group Chairman Sabih al Masri is joining other Jordanian and Arab investors in a bid to buy Oger Middle East Holding’s 20 percent stake in Arab Bank, an Amman bourse statement said on Tuesday.

The stock exchange disclosure included a letter signed by Masri confirming a Reuters story on Monday that he was leading a consortium to buy the stake after the family of Saudi Arabia’s Fawaz Alhokair dropped its $1.1 billion offer. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.