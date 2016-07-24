Jordan's Arab Bank says H1 net profit $424.9 mln

AMMAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Jordan's largest lender, Arab Bank Group, reported a first-half net profit of $424.9 million, barely changed from $422.9 million in the same period last year.

Its loan book and overall operations continued to grow despite exchange-rate fluctuations, it said on Sunday.

Total loans rose 3 percent to $24.2 billion as of the end of June, while deposits were unchanged at $34.8 billion compared with the same period last year. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by Louise Heavens)