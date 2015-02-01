FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Jordan's Arab Bank 2014 net profit up 15 pct
February 1, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Jordan's Arab Bank 2014 net profit up 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details and background)

AMMAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, posted a 15 percent rise in 2014 net profit to $577 million, saying its diversified portfolio helped it offset the impact of foreign exchange falls.

Chairman Sabih al-Masri said deposits rose to $35 billion, up by 2 percent from the end of 2013.

“Despite the challenging environment and devaluation of several major currencies the bank managed to see growth in loans and deposits,” said Masri.

CEO Nemeh Sabbagh said its diversified model helped the bank succeed in expanding its operating income.

Arab Bank, which has a $45.6 billion balance sheet spread across 30 countries and five continents, saw no increase in nonperforming loans last year, something which had hurt its profitability in recent years, Masri said.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason Neely

