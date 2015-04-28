FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan's Housing Bank Q1 net profit almost flat at 31.4 mln dinars
April 28, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

Jordan's Housing Bank Q1 net profit almost flat at 31.4 mln dinars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, April 28 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Housing Bank for Trade and Finance reported first-quarter net profit of 31.4 million dinars ($44.3 million), barely changed from the 31.3 million dinars it earned in the same period a year earlier.

Its assets stood at 7.7 billion dinars ($10.8 bln) at the end of March, up 2 percent from the end of last year, the bank said. Loans stood at 3.3 billion dinars, up 12.4 percent.

A new income tax law that came into effect this year raised taxes on banks to 35 percent from 30 percent, it added.

$1= 0.709 dinars Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
