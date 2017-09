AMMAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Housing Bank for Trade and Finance reported a 2015 net profit of 124.7 million dinars ($175 million), up slightly from 123.9 million a year earlier.

The country’s second-largest lender said total assets stood at 7.9 billion dinars at the end of 2015, up 4.3 percent from a year earlier.

$1=0.709 dinars (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Jason Neely)