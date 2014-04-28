FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan Islamic Bank posts first-quarter net profit of $14.7 million
April 28, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Jordan Islamic Bank posts first-quarter net profit of $14.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, April 28 (Reuters) - Jordan Islamic Bank,, a subsidiary of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Corp, reported first-quarter net profit of 10.4 million dinars ($14.7 million) on Monday, the same level as the year-ago period.

The bank, the oldest of the four Islamic banks operating in Jordan and the largest in terms of assets, said the results reflected continued healthy growth in Islamic banking services.

Its assets had risen to 3.6 billion dinars by the end of March, compared with 3.5 billion at end of 2013, while customer deposits were up at 3.24 billion dinars against 3.19 billion dinars at the end of last year, it said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7081 Jordanian dinars Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
