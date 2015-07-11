UPDATE 1-Jordan's Arab Bank posts 2 pct rise in first-half profit

* HI net profit $422.9 mln vs $414.9 mln last year

AMMAN, July 11 (Reuters) - Arab Bank Group, Jordan’s largest lender, said its first-half net profit rose 2 percent year-on-year to $422.9 million, lifted by steady growth in its core activities.

The bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions with a $46.4 billion balance sheet, said customer deposits rose to $34.8 billion from $34.4 billion a year before.

Loans stood at $24.1 billion at end of June, against $23.7 billion a year before. Net operating income rose 4 percent to $590.8 million.

The bank, which posted a 15 percent rise in 2014 net profit to $577 million, said its diversified portfolio helped offset the impact of currency moves.

Chairman Sabih al-Masri said the first-half results reflected “the bank’s progress in implementing a successful strategy of focusing on core banking activities as well as efficient asset allocation.”

CEO Nemeh Sabbagh said liquidity continued to be robust with a loan-to-deposit ratio target of 62.5 percent.

Arab Bank, present in 30 countries in five continents, owns 40 percent of Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank ANB. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Pravin Char and David Holmes)