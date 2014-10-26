Jordan's Housing Bank says nine-month profit up 14.5 pct

AMMAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Housing Bank for Trade and Finance reported on Sunday a 14.5 percent rise in net profits for the first nine months of the year to 90 million dinars ($127 mln), on the back of robust growth in its core business.

The country’s second-largest lender said that total assets were up 4 percent on a year ago at 7.5 billion dinars at the end of September.

The bank gave no figures for third-quarter net profits. ($1=0.7090 dinars) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)