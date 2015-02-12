Capital gains help double Jordan Ahli Bank's profits in 2014

AMMAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Jordan Ahli Bank boosted net profit by 113 percent to 34 million dinars ($48 million) in 2014 due to capital gains from divesting its Lebanese subsidiary to a Lebanese bank, bank officials said.

Net operating income, including interest and commissions, rose 7 percent to 102.4 million dinars in 2014 from 95.7 million the previous year, a bank official said, adding the results still need final Central Bank approval.

Bankers said Lebanon’s Fransabank may have paid as much as $100 million.

Jordan Ahli Bank, whose income comes from retail, corporate and investment banking, also has a presence in Palestinian territories and Cyprus. Its major shareholders are the Jordanian Muasher family. ($1 = 0.709 dinar)