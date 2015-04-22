FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan's Arab Bank Q1 net profit $217.2 mln vs $216.3 mln - statement
#Financials
April 22, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

Jordan's Arab Bank Q1 net profit $217.2 mln vs $216.3 mln - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Arab Bank Group, Jordan’s largest lender, said on Wednesday its first quarter net profit was $217.2 million, hardly changed from $216.3 million a year earlier, but loans and customer deposits continued to grow despite a volatile exchange rate environment.

The bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions with a $46.4 billion balance sheet, said in a statement loans and customer deposits grew by 6.3 and 4.4 percent respectively compared with the same period last year.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams

