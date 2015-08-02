FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Jordan's Housing Bank H1 net profit almost flat at $86.9 mln
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Jordan's Housing Bank H1 net profit almost flat at $86.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details and background)

BEIRUT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Housing Bank for Trade and Finance, the country’s second largest lender, said on Sunday it’s first-half net profit was $86.9 million, hardly changed from $86.2 million a year earlier.

The bank said assets stood at $11 billion at end of June, up 3.3 percent from the end of 2014. The bank’s main shareholder is Qatar National Bank, with a stake of over 35 percent.

“The results reflect the bank’s prudent policies,” said Chairman Michel Marto without elaborating. He said customer deposits rose 6.7 percent to $8.2 billion compared to the end of last year.

The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio reached 17.8 percent at the end of June, well above the regulatory standard of 12 percent, the bank said.

The bank, which is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Syria, said its operations there were performing well despite the unrest. It gave no further details. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.