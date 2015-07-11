FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jordan's Arab Bank posts 2 pct rise in first-half profit
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2015 / 1:08 PM / 2 years ago

Jordan's Arab Bank posts 2 pct rise in first-half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, July 11 (Reuters) - Arab Bank Group, Jordan’s largest lender, said its first-half net profit rose 2 percent to $422.9 million, year-on-year.

The bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions with a $46.4 billion balance sheet, said customer deposits rose slightly to $34.8 billion, from $34.4 billion in the same period last year.

Loans stood at $24.1 billion at end of June, against $23.7 billion a year before. Net operating income rose by 4 percent to $590.8 million. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.