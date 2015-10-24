FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan's Arab Bank Jan-Sept net profit $615.1 mln vs $614.2 mln last year
October 24, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Jordan's Arab Bank Jan-Sept net profit $615.1 mln vs $614.2 mln last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, said its January-September net profit came to $615.1 million, barely changed from $614.2 million in the same period last year.

It said its loans book and customer deposits had continued to grow despite exchange-rate fluctuations.

One of the Middle East’s major financial institutions, Arab Bank Group said on Saturday that its total loans rose 2 percent to $23.6 billion as of the end of September, while deposits had grown 5 percent to $34.8 billion compared with the same period last year.

The bank, with a balance sheet of $46.4 billion, gave no figure for net profit in the third quarter alone. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

