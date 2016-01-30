FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jordan's Arab Bank says 2015 net profit falls due to U.S. lawsuits
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 30, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Jordan's Arab Bank says 2015 net profit falls due to U.S. lawsuits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, said on Saturday it’s 2015 net profits fell to $442 million, from $577 million a year earlier, after putting aside hundreds of millions to cover a legal settlement in the United States.

Arab Bank agreed last August to settle lawsuits filed by about 500 U.S. citizens who sued the lender under the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act. The act permits U.S. citizens to pursue claims arising from international terrorism.

Chairman Sabih al-Masri said the bank had set aside $349 million in legal provisions in 2015 that were part of $1 billion in provisions the bank had accumulated over the last few years to cover the “expected obligations” under the settlement.

The bank, one of the biggest financial institutions in the Middle East, has not given a figure for how much it had agreed to pay. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.