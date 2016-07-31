FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan's Housing Bank H1 net profit up 8 pct
July 31, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Jordan's Housing Bank H1 net profit up 8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT, July 31 (Reuters) - Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance posted an 8 percent rise in first-half net profits to 66.4 million dinars ($93.79 million) on Sunday, attributing the increase to steady growth in its core business.

The bank said in a statement its net income rose 12.5 percent from last year to 193.5 million dinars at the end of June and cited healthy performance in its retail and corporate lending activities.

Total assets stood at 7.7 billion dinars at end of June, a fall from 7.9 billion dinars at the end of 2015. The bank's main shareholder is Qatar National Bank, with a stake of over 35 percent.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio reached 17.2 percent at the end of June, well above the regulatory standard of 12 percent, the bank said.

The bank operates in the Palestinian territories, Bahrain and Algeria and is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Syria. Bank officials said most of its foreign operations did well despite in an unstable regional political environment. They gave no details. ($1 = 0.7080 Jordanian dinars) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
