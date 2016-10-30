FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan's Arab Bank nine-month net profit flat
October 30, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 10 months ago

Jordan's Arab Bank nine-month net profit flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Jordan's largest lender, Arab Bank Group, said on Sunday its January-September net profit came to $617.9 million, barely changed from $615 million in the same period last year.

One of the Middle East's major financial institutions, Arab Bank Group's total loans rose 3 percent to $24.4 billion as of the end of September, while deposits increased 2 percent to $35.5 billion compared with the same period last year.

The bank, with a balance sheet of $46.4 billion, gave no figure for net profit in the third quarter alone. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

