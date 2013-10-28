FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan picks banks for $1.25 bln U.S.-guaranteed sovereign bond
October 28, 2013 / 1:17 PM / 4 years ago

Jordan picks banks for $1.25 bln U.S.-guaranteed sovereign bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Kingdom of Jordan has picked three banks to arrange a $1.25 billion sovereign bond issue which will be guaranteed by the United States, a document from lead managers said on Monday.

The guarantee, to be provided through the U.S. Agency for International Development, is part of an agreement reached in August, whereby the U.S. would pay for the principal and interest on a sovereign debt issue from the Middle Eastern nation.

Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings and J.P. Morgan Chase Inc will arrange the seven-year issue, the document said, which will settle on Oct. 31.

Funds from the bond issue will be used to assist with Jordan’s economic reform programme, the document added.

