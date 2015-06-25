FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan announces US AID-backed dual tranche bond
June 25, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Jordan announces US AID-backed dual tranche bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (IFR) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is planning to raise USD1.5bn through seven- and 10-year bonds backed by the United States Agency for International Development, according to a deal lead.

The bonds will be split between a US$1bn seven-year tranche and a US$500m 10-year portion.

Citigroup and JP Morgan are bookrunners on the deal.

Jordan is rated B1 by Moody’s and BB- by Standard & Poor‘s.

However, deals backed by US AID are rated in line with the US sovereign at Aaa/AA+/AAA.

Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

