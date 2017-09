LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has mandated Citigroup and JP Morgan to arrange investor meetings in London and the US ahead of a potential new bond deal, according to a lead.

Meetings for the possible 144A/Reg S US dollar offering will begin on October 27.

Jordan is rated B1 by Moody’s and BB- by Standard & Poor‘s. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Julian Baker)