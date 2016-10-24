Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan launches US$1bn January 2027 bond

Oct 24 (IFR) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (B1 stable/BB- negative) has launched a US$1bn January 2027 bond at 5.8%, the tight end of final guidance, according to a lead.

The sovereign started marketing the deal at low 6%, before setting guidance at 6.125% area, and final guidance at 5.85% area (+/-5bp), to price in range.

Books were in excess of US$4.3bn at the last update.

Citigroup and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S trade, which is pricing today. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)