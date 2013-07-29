FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan Telecom H1 net profit drops 38.8 percent
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 29, 2013 / 12:11 PM / in 4 years

Jordan Telecom H1 net profit drops 38.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Net profit drops 38.8 pct in H1

* Operating income drops in competitive market with high taxes

AMMAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Jordan Telecom Group reported a 38.8 percent drop in net profit for the first half of the year to 25.1 million dinars ($35.4 million) as the weakening economy curbed demand.

The country’s only fixed-line company, 51 percent owned by France Telecom, said operating income dropped 31.4 percent to 53.4 million dinars in the six months to June 30 against the same period last year.

Revenue at the firm’s integrated mobile, Internet and fixed-line business fell 9.5 percent to 180.7 million dinars in the first six months of 2013 compared to the same period last year.

Jordan Telecom faces tough competition in a sector that has seen a fierce turf war between its three operators amid sluggish economic growth and rising government taxes. ($1=0.709 dinar) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
