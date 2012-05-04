FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan Petroleum buys 500,000 T gasoil - trade
May 4, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Jordan Petroleum buys 500,000 T gasoil - trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Jordan Petroleum Refinery Co , the country’s sole refinery, has bought 500,000 tonnes of gasoil for power generation, industry sources said on Friday.

The refinery bought 500,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery over June to August from BB Energy at a premium of about $34 a tonne to Middle East quotes, one source said.

The prices are slightly weaker than for the 350,000 tonnes of gasoil purchased by Jordan for delivery in March from Vitol, when it paid a premium of $35.90 a tonne to Middle East quotes. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)

