Jordan's Housing Bank to pay 50 cents per share dividend
March 29, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Jordan's Housing Bank to pay 50 cents per share dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Housing Bank for Trade and Finance, the country’s second-largest lender, will pay a dividend of 350 fils ($50 cents) per share on it’s 2014 earnings, the company said in the agenda for its annual shareholders meeting published on Sunday.

Housing Bank, whose main shareholder is Qatar National Bank with more than 35 percent, will hold its annual meeting on April 23. The bank paid a dividend of 300 fils on its 2013 earnings.

The bank reported in February 2014 net profit rose 16 percent to 123.9 million dinars ($175 million), led by growth in its core banking activities and healthy performance in its subsidiaries, including it’s Syrian branch.

$1=0.709 dinars Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Susan Thomas

