Jordan appoints investment banker Omar Malhas as finance minister - officials
November 9, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

Jordan appoints investment banker Omar Malhas as finance minister - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Jordan named investment banker Omar Malhas as finance minister on Monday, replacing veteran economic policy maker Umayya Toukan in a surprise move just days after the government began talks on a new International Monetary Fund programme, officials said.

No reason was given for the abrupt move to drop U.S.- educated Toukan, who has held a string of senior posts in finance and is widely respected within the IMF and donor community. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

