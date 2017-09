(Corrects to show outlook is stable, not negative)

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded Jordan’s sovereign foreign currency government bond rating by two notches to B1 from Ba2 citing a deterioration in the Middle East nation’s fiscal metrics and rising government debt.

The outlook on the credit is stable, Moody’s said in a statement. (Reporting by Daniel Bases and Pam Niimi; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)