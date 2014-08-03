Jordan's Arab Potash reports 54 pct drop in first-half profits

AMMAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Arab Potash Company , one of the world’s largest producers of potash, posted a 54 percent drop in its half-year net profit to 43.2 million dinars ($61 mln) as a result of higher energy costs and lower global prices, the firm said on Sunday.

Sales fell 16 percent to 278 million dinars for the first half of the year compared with the same period last year, the firm said in a bourse statement.