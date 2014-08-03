FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Jordan's Arab Potash reports 54 pct drop in first-half profits
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Jordan's Arab Potash reports 54 pct drop in first-half profits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details and background)

AMMAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Arab Potash Company , one of the world’s largest producers of potash, posted a 54 percent drop in half-year net profit to 43.2 million dinars ($61 mln) due to higher energy costs and lower global prices, the firm said on Sunday.

Sales fell 16 percent to 278 million dinars for the first half of the year compared with the same period last year, the firm said in a bourse statement.

Arab Potash said a deal it signed last year to buy natural gas from 2016 from U.S.-based Noble Energy Inc’s Tamar field offshore from Israel from 2016 would substantially reduce its energy bill.

It currently relies on more expensive heavy fuel oil to operate its Dead Sea plants.

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, the world’s largest producer of the fertilizer, owns 27.9 percent of Arab Potash. Several Arab states, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, have minority holdings.

The firm’s profits last year fell 34 percent to 131 million dinars after high energy costs and weaker global prices hurt its bottom line. ($1=0.709 dinars) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.