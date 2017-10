AMMAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Arab Potash Company , one of the world’s largest producers of potash, said 2012 net profit fell 34 percent to 198.8 million dinars ($280 million), on lower global demand and higher fuel costs.

Net operating income dropped 18.6 percent to 586 million dinars in 2012 against 720 million dinars the previous year, the firm said in a statement.