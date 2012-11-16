FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 16, 2012 / 10:50 AM / in 5 years

Protesters call for "downfall of regime" in Jordan capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Around 2,000 people staged a rally in downtown Amman on Friday to protest at fuel price hikes, shouting “the people want the downfall of the regime”, in the third day of demonstrations in the Western-backed kingdom of Jordan.

A Reuters reporter said the protest near the main Husseini Mosque was peaceful, with top officials from the influential Muslim Brotherhood, the country’s largest opposition group, choosing not to participate.

Unarmed policemen separated the protesters from a smaller crowd chanting in support of King Abdullah.

